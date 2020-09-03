Burnett boxer to swing for redemption at upcoming fight

A SOUTH Burnett boxer has a shot at redemption when he squares up against Sam Williams for his second amateur fight in Warana on September 12.

Rahn Brooks dropped everything to pursue a boxing career, leaving school, diving headfirst into a full time training schedule under Kilcoy-based trainer Andrew Ma.

Rahn Brooks training for his second fight. (Picture: Andrew Ma)

Now heading into his second fight, Brooks said he is feeling good.

“The pandemic didn’t slow my training at all, in fact I ended up training harder,” Brooks said.

“I have managed to get heaps of sparring in over the past few weeks so I am feeling fit and ready to go.

“To win this fight would mean everything, it would be a boost for my confidence and it would be good to finish the year on a good note.”



Although, only fresh into his career, Brooks has his eye firmly set on a career at the professional level.

Brooks has been following an intense training program that involves running twice a day, as well as strength and condition training and sparring sessions.

Ma said although he lost his first fight, Brooks took a lot of positives away from the experience.

“He is in great shape at the moment. Over the past couple of weeks we have been getting some quality sparing session in with some junior champions,” Ma said.

“We did 11 rounds last night and he wanted to keep going, which is a great sign of where his cardio is at.

“We have been doing a lot of strength and conditioning training and with his natural growth he has put on about ten kilograms in six months.”

Brooks’s first fight was on the Gold Coast back in February and his original opponent pulled out last minute, resulting in him facing a much more experienced boxer.

Despite the significant age and experience difference, Brooks went toe to toe, losing in a split decision.

His next opponent Sam Williams is also 17 years old, weighing 70 kilograms with the same fight card.

Rahn Brooks has been running twice a day, doing strength and condition training and sparring sessions. (Picture: Andrew Ma)

Brook’s mother Leah Fenwick said his drive and dedication makes her so proud.

“All through COVID he hasn’t stopped training, he has been running from Blackbutt to Benarkin and back almost everyday,” Fenwick said.

“We think he is in with a pretty good shot for this fight, he has been training hard and is a lot bigger and stronger then last time.”

“I think he is a great young role model, he left school to peruse something he is passionate about and is doing everything he possibly can to get to where he wants to be.”

Brooks has managed to pick up three sponsors, however is still chasing support from his home in the South Burnett.

Brooks will square up against Sam Williams on September 12.