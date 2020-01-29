Menu
TEAM PHOTO: The Burnett Bushpigs finished runners up at the southern hemisphere's largest amateur cricket carnival. (Picture: Contributed)
Cricket

Burnett Bushpigs return home undefeated

Tristan Evert
29th Jan 2020 12:51 PM
THE Burnett Bushpigs have returned home after finishing second at the largest amateur cricket carnival in the southern hemisphere.

More than 240 teams competed in the Goldfield Ashes cricket carnival in Charters Towers over the weekend, with the Bushpigs going through undefeated, before their final match was washed out.

Bushpigs captain Ashley Sipple said it was always a good weekend away.

“It was a shame the last game was washed out, but it was another great trip away,” Sipple said.

“We didn’t play as well as we wanted to, however we still did enough to win all of our games.

“It’s a really strong competition and for us to get second the past three years is a pretty great result.”

The Burnett Bushpigs took out the A-grade competition four years ago.

Sipple, who plays for the Murgon A-grade side in the Gympie competition, said Paul Curren was a standout.

“Paul would bowl towards the end of each game and just managed to find wickets and keep his bowling very tight,” Sipple said.

“Everyone performed well and it was a great weekend catching up with everyone.”

The Bushpigs are made up of players from all over the Burnett region, plus two from Bundaberg and one from Cairns.

The Bushpigs arrived home yesterday and players will now turn their attention back to local cricket.

South Burnett

