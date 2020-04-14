Burnett Catholic schools make decision for Term 2

Queensland Catholic schools have been busy preparing for the possibility of moving online for a duration of Term 2. Photo: file.

Queensland Catholic schools have been busy preparing for the possibility of moving online for a duration of Term 2. Photo: file.

BURNETT Catholic schools will adopt the Term 2 arrangements announced by the Premier to ensure students stay engaged with learning as the community continues navigating the coronavirus pandemic.

Queensland Catholic Education Commission (QCEC) Executive Director Dr Lee-Anne Perry said Catholic schools had spent many weeks preparing for the possibility that Term 2 would involve most students learning at home.

“Catholic schools are ready to support students in their learning and also to support families as they tackle a new way of educating their children,” Dr Perry said.

“Children of essential workers and vulnerable children will be able to attend their Catholic school in line with the arrangements at state schools.

“We are pleased the Premier and Education Minister have announced the arrangements for a five-week block, so schools, families and students have some certainty in the weeks ahead.”

Dr Perry said Catholic schools are focused on providing students and families with the support they need to keep young people engaged with their learning and maintain their wellbeing.

“Schools continue to also carefully manage those staff who may be at high risk from the virus and to provide appropriate arrangements for them,” Dr Perry said.

“Learning outside the school grounds will look very different from school to school and year level to year level.

“Every Catholic school will meet the coming challenges in the best way for the needs of their students and staff.

“QCEC continues to work closely with health and education authorities in supporting Catholic schools to navigate their way through the pandemic crisis.”

Burnett Catholic schools include:

St Joseph’s School (Gayndah)

St Mary’s Catholic College (Kingaroy)

St Patrick’s Primary School (Nanango)

St Joseph’s Primary School (Murgon)