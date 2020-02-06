Burnett community benefits from generous bursary gift

GENEROUS GIFT: Committee members Lyn Manthey, Helen Roth, Carmel Parnell, Anita Blanch, Helen Charity and Sara Hall with Deputy Mayor Kathy Duff and Brent Reeman at the hand over of $10,000 cheque to the Proston Village Community Group. Photo: Laura Blackmore

A FEW years ago, seven of the main shops along Blake St at Proston looked like they had been forgotten.

In 2018, a number of community members formed the Proston Village Community Group with the aim of purchasing the tired-looking shopfronts.

Committee member Carmel Parnell said Deputy Mayor Kathy Duff kindly put up the funds herself.

“Councillor Ros Heit recognised Kathy’s contribution to Proston and nominated her through the local government for the Butch Lenton award.

“Kathy won the award and has given the $10,000 bursary to the Proston shops to continue the work.

“We only had the supermarket and coffee store. By restoring the shops it gave people a variety of options and somewhere to meet in town,” Ms Parnell said.

CEO and managing director of Peak Services Brent Reeman travelled out to Proston from Brisbane to present the community with the life-changing cheque.

Depute Mayor Kathy Duff with CEO of Peak Services Brent Reeman at the hand over of $10,000 cheque to the Proston Village Community Group.

He said they created the Butch Lenton Memorial Award out of a desire to carry on the work he did for his own town.

“Butch was the mayor of Winton and a longstanding councillor,” he said.

“He was very innovative in promoting regional, rural and remote towns and did such a great job of taking Winton to where it is today, which is an iconic spot to visit.

“He was a good friend of ours and after he passed, as an organisation we thought how can we honour Butch?”

After having a few ideas, they asked themselves what would Butch want to see happen in communities across Queensland.

“We created the award and there’s a $10,000 bursary that comes with it

“This is the second year we have awarded it and it’s probably no coincidence both awards have gone to people trying to assist small towns to survive, become more resilient and grow.

“When Kathy told her story at the LJQ’s annual conference at Townsville, there wasn’t a dry eye in the house,” Mr Reeman said.

The shop frontage that the Proston Village Community Group are working towards refurbishing.

Ms Parnell said she had seen a change in the community since they purchased the shops.

“You will see people on the streets and in the town on Saturday’s,” Ms Parnell said.

“It’s definitely brought some life into the town.

“At the moment we have three shops occupied.

“The fourth one is our community and information centre.

“We have actually given the fifth one to our local historical society because they have a few big years ahead of them with the 100th year celebration of Proston coming up in 2023,” Ms Parnell said.

“We only have two left, so one of them will be used by someone coming out every month to do different types of craft classes and possibly rented out as a shared space too.

“And then we still have one that needs major work to undergo over the coming year.”