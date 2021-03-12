Burnett council appeals to owners as dog attacks skyrocket

The South Burnett Regional Council have pushed through a motion to crackdown on dog owners as reported attacks continue to rise across the region.

Addressed at the Council’s Community Standing Committee meeting on Wednesday, Mayor Brett Otto put forward a motion that “a report be brought to the April standing committee meeting, which outlines current state and local legislation regarding customer service standards and public awareness programs in relation to dog compliance matters”.

“It’s always been an ongoing issue for council in having to support the community by regulating potentially dangerous or menacing dogs in our region,” Cr Otto said.

“I’m keen to see come back to council further information on how we can manage that process.”

According to a council spokeswoman, there has been an increase in attacks reported to the council due to dogs escaping domestic homes without proper fencing and roaming the community.

“Dog attacks are traumatic and can have lasting effects on the physical and mental health of the victims and their families,” she said.

“It may also result in your dog being declared dangerous or menacing and will have to abide by special conditions listed in the legislation.

“Dog owners have a duty of care for the safety of the community within the vicinity of their dog(s) and to anyone lawfully entering your property, such as electricity meter readers.”

Cr Otto said the motion is also intended to let the community know they can report these matters to council.

“If you have a dog that’s coming at you aggressively when you’re walking past a fence line, you can report that to council and our officers will at least endeavour to have a conversation with the owner,” Cr Otto said.

“We don’t want people not walking. I know I don’t like to walk around Kingaroy myself for fear of dogs coming out of their yard or coming at the fence.”

Declaring her support for the motion, Cr Kathy Duff said she’s received “a pile of dog complaints” and is keen to see improved communication between the council and the community on this matter.

The motion was moved unanimously.