Burnett council reopens well-loved tourist hot spots

DAY ACCESS: Visitors will be allowed to use South Burnett dams Lake Boondooma for the day, but it will be prohibitied to camp overnight. Photo: Madeline Grace

CAMPING in the South Burnett is still off limits however, South Burnett Regional Council has announced some good news for day-trippers.

As restrictions are being eased across the state, council said people were now able to use the dams.

A representative from council said they had taken the opportunity to review and restructure the management of dam facilities for both of council’s tourist parks at Lake Boondooma Dam and Bjelke-Petersen Dam, necessitating the continued closure of accommodation/camping at both dams.

While no accommodation or camping options will be available in the short term, the dams are open for day use only, 6am-6pm, with fishing and boating activities available to visitors.

They said they expected both facilities would return to full operation by August 2020, subject to any future public health directives.

Council understood a number of their valued clients would be disappointed with the tourist parks delayed opening date.

However, council’s decision to introduce new management arrangements at this time was expected to minimise the financial impact on ratepayers.

“With revenue over the coming months expected to be well below normal, coupled with increased cleaning and operational costs under the initial easing of COVID-19 restrictions requirements, now is the best time to reassess management options,” the representative said.

“Despite the ability for Queenslanders to travel intrastate, winter is traditionally a quieter time at the dams.

“On top of this a percentage of our clientele travel from southern states at this time of the year and these patrons will be prevented from visiting with the current border closures.”

Council said they were also mindful of the need to be extremely cautious in ensuing all appropriate safety measures and operational procedures were in place to protect their patrons/staff from the potential spread of COVID-19 prior to reopening.

For example, council are working to implement the appropriate coronavirus safe arrangements as a priority.

Investigation would continue to consider options to allow some form of restricted accommodation options prior to the full reopening in August, however, no firm decisions have been made at this time.