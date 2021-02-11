Burnett dad’s foul mouthed tirade at principal ends in court

A Burnett father’s foul mouth and expletive-ridden rant at his child‘s school principal ended with a court date.

Daniel James Hawkins, 42, faced Murgon Magistrates Court on February 9, charged with insulting a member of a state educational institution while in the presence of a student.

The incident occurred on February 18, 2020, at the Wondai State School.

Police prosecutor sergeant Barry Stevens told the court the incident occurred when the defendant attended the school’s office after the school had contacted his wife about a diabetes action plan involving their daughter.

“Upon entering the office the principal has spoken to the defendant in the office area,” Sergeant Stevens said.

“He immediately yelled ‘F--k you c-nt, I’ll be taking my kids out of school’.

“The defendant continued calling the principal a ‘f--king c-nt’.”

Sergeant Stevens said the office where the altercation took place was only metres from class rooms.

Police contacted Hawkins later that day and he attended the Murgon police station.

Hawkins pleaded guilty to the charge and was represented by solicitor Alan Korobacz.

Mt Korobacz told the court the plea was an early one, following case conferencing which led to police dropping a charge of assault occasioning bodily harm.

He told the court the argument had erupted over how to handle his daughter’s diabetes while she was at the school.

“(The defendant) said I’m finished with this, and I’m not only going to take this child out of your care, but I’ll take the other three out of care too,” Mr Korobacz said.

He said Hawkins understood that he had done the wrong thing by swearing.

Magistrate Andrew Sinclair took into account Hawkins’ early plea.

“The most telling thing here is you’ve been without a criminal history your entire life … so I can see this event as you losing your temper in difficult circumstances,” Magistrate Sinclair said.

Hawkins was placed on a good behaviour bond of $350 for six months.

No conviction was recorded.

