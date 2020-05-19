Burnett drink and drug drivers to face court

Four South Burnett residents are due before the magistrate after they were caught allegedly drink or drug driving over the past week. (Picture: File)

FOUR South Burnett residents are due before the magistrate after they were caught allegedly drink or drug driving over the past week.

On Wednesday, May 13, at 10.45pm police pulled over a 28-year-old Coolabunia man behind the wheel of a Nissan station wagon.

The man allegedly blew a blood alcohol reading of 0.122 per cent.

He will appear in Kingaroy Magistrates Court on June 1, charged with driving while over the middle alcohol limit.

On Saturday, May 16, at 7.50pm police pulled over a Mazda sedan on First Ave being driven by a 23-year-old Kingaroy man.

The driver allegedly tested provided to a roadside drug test.

He will appear in Kingaroy Magistrates Court on July 27, charged with driving with a relevant drug present.

On Saturday, May 16, at 9.10pm, police pulled over a 24-year-old Kingaroy woman behind the wheel of a Holden hatchback on Fisher St.

The driver allegedly tested positive to a roadside drug test.

Officers allege they also found drug utensils in the woman’s possession.

She will appear in Kingaroy Magistrates Court on July 27, charged with driving with a relevant drug present and possessing drug utensils.

On Saturday, May 16, at 11.55pm, police pulled over a Hyundai hatchback on River Rd.

The 25-year-old Kingaroy man driving the car allegedly tested positive to a roadside drug test.

He will appear in Kingaroy Magistrates Court on June 29, charged with driving while a relevant drug was present in their system.