Burnett families to benefit off generous donations

WHAT’S IN THE BOX? The Rapid Relief Team has been busy preparing the charity boxes that will be delivered across the state to essential workers, including the South Burnett. Photo: Lauren Devlin

SOUTH Burnett residents along with other communities across Queensland have benefited from the generosity of a charity.

The Rapid Relief team has partnered up with the Queensland Government to deliver hundreds of donated food boxes to Queenslanders in COVID-19 self-quarantine.

The RRT is working with the Queensland Community Recovery service to support individuals and families in self-quarantine by providing food boxes to those who may be struggling or otherwise unable to leave their home.

Hundreds of food boxes have been packed by RRT volunteers from the Plymouth Brethren Christian Church, who carried out these operations while observing government health advice and social distancing measures.

They will be delivered to individuals and families all across Queensland, most of whom are temporary or casual workers, and who are in self-quarantine at home including a dozen delivered to families in the South Burnett.

RRT managing director Ron Arkcoll said care and compassion were at the core of RRT’s outreach programs.

He said they were thrilled to be able to offer a small gesture of help to those who needed it.

“While we know the COVID-19 crisis continues to throw up never before-seen challenges for us all, we are so humbled to be able to provide a small amount of relief to Queensland families who are currently in self-quarantine,” Mr Arkcoll said.

Rapid Relief Team hopes the delivery of packages will be a good gesture to help families get through difficult times, including those in the South Burnett. Photo: Lauren Devlin

“Our volunteers are committed to supporting our local communities through these tough times.

“Whether that’s filling a family pantry with some staple food items or putting a smile on the face of a neighbour, from an appropriate distance, we hope these small gestures go towards providing some relief.

“I want to thank the Queensland government for their assistance and for always putting the people of Queensland first.

“I also want to thank our RRT volunteers who go above and beyond every single time, no matter the need.

“In fact, in the last few days, one of our volunteers drove a six-hour roundtrip to deliver a single food box to a family in quarantine.

“It’s stories like these that truly represent the Aussie spirit of mateship and I couldn’t be prouder,” he said.

The RRT is currently supporting people in self-quarantine in Queensland who have been referred by the QCR, however, are working to expand support to other states.

If you live in Queensland and need support, call 1300 HEALTH who will assess your situation and organise support through this initiative if you meet the eligible criteria.