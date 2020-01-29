Burnett farmer and kids' performer wins big

Cilla Pershouse with her Australia Day awards and daughter Greta. Picture: Facebook.

Cilla Pershouse with her Australia Day awards and daughter Greta. Picture: Facebook.

NORTH Burnett farmer and TV star Cilla Pershouse was rewarded on Australia Day for her hard work.

Mrs Pershouse won the Regional Cultural Award and the Gayndah Cultural Award following the success of Blue Gum Farm TV, which was launched in 2015 and filmed on her North Burnett ­property.

"I'm totally honoured to have won this award," Mrs Pershouse said.

the North Burnett Regional Australia Day Awards were introduced this year.

"I didn't know anything about the regional award," Mrs Pershouse said.

"It was really lovely having it in Gayndah too. I was there with lots of friends and family.

"When I was a bush kid growing up and I wanted to be in performing arts, I really loved having shows and performances come to my regional towns.

"I want to encourage and inspire regional kids to pursue what they love with my work, whether that be the arts or whatever they want.

"Just because you're isolated and live in the bush doesn't mean you can't create amazing things. I'm so proud to be able to do what I love, in the place I love, for the people I love."

Mrs Pershouse also has big plans for 2020.

"I'm preparing a project for an integrative music program for preschoolers and elderly members of the community in the north Burnett," she said.

"We're going to hold it in the old people's homes and care facilities in the North Burnett. Then bring the kids in to see them, along with the show."

Mrs Pershouse is still seeking funding for the new project.