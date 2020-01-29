Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Cilla Pershouse with her Australia Day awards and daughter Greta. Picture: Facebook.
Cilla Pershouse with her Australia Day awards and daughter Greta. Picture: Facebook.
News

Burnett farmer and kids' performer wins big

Madeline Grace
Madeline Grace
29th Jan 2020 10:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

NORTH Burnett farmer and TV star Cilla Pershouse was rewarded on Australia Day for her hard work.

Mrs Pershouse won the Regional Cultural Award and the Gayndah Cultural Award following the success of Blue Gum Farm TV, which was launched in 2015 and filmed on her North Burnett ­property.

"I'm totally honoured to have won this award," Mrs Pershouse said.

the North Burnett Regional Australia Day Awards were introduced this year.

"I didn't know anything about the regional award," Mrs Pershouse said.

"It was really lovely having it in Gayndah too. I was there with lots of friends and family.

"When I was a bush kid growing up and I wanted to be in performing arts, I really loved having shows and performances come to my regional towns.

"I want to encourage and inspire regional kids to pursue what they love with my work, whether that be the arts or whatever they want.

"Just because you're isolated and live in the bush doesn't mean you can't create amazing things. I'm so proud to be able to do what I love, in the place I love, for the people I love."

Mrs Pershouse also has big plans for 2020.

"I'm preparing a project for an integrative music program for preschoolers and elderly members of the community in the north Burnett," she said.

"We're going to hold it in the old people's homes and care facilities in the North Burnett. Then bring the kids in to see them, along with the show."

Mrs Pershouse is still seeking funding for the new project.

More Stories

Show More
blue gum farm tv cilla pershouse north burnett australia day
South Burnett

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Burnett Bushpigs return home undefeated

        premium_icon Burnett Bushpigs return home undefeated

        Cricket The Burnett Bushpigs finished second at the biggest amateur cricket carnival in the southern hemisphere.

        • 29th Jan 2020 12:51 PM
        Burnett athlete crowned junior sportsperson of the year

        premium_icon Burnett athlete crowned junior sportsperson of the year

        Sport After winning the gong in 2018 as a runner, Paige O’Connor put the bursary towards...

        Farmers to deliver emergency crop for Pumpkin Festival

        Farmers to deliver emergency crop for Pumpkin Festival

        News Thanks to some very generous farmers in central Queensland, the famous Goomeri...

        ‘You should be in jail’: Man goes on crime bender while on parole

        premium_icon ‘You should be in jail’: Man goes on crime bender while on...

        News Courtroom left in shock over man’s audacious reoffending racks up 16 new...