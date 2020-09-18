Burnett farmers gain water security with groundwater licence

LIQUID GOLD: More than 50 Barambah Creek farmers now have water security for the first time, with groundwater licences allowing them to irrigate their crops and water their stock.

LIQUID GOLD: More than 50 Barambah Creek farmers now have water security for the first time, with groundwater licences allowing them to irrigate their crops and water their stock.

MORE than 50 Barambah Creek farmers now have water security for the first time, with groundwater licences allowing them to irrigate their crops and water their stock.

Natural Resources Minister Dr Anthony Lynham said 54 farmers had been issued the area’s first groundwater licences for around 8800 megalitres of water.

“Water security gives these farmers the confidence to plan for the future, expand their businesses and create jobs,” Dr Lynham said.

“Queensland has an economic strategy for recovery, and our traditional strengths like agriculture underpin that strategy.

“These licences mean farmers now know exactly what they can be use, without affecting their neighbours’ supplies.”

He said the latest groundwater licences gave these farmers more water security on top of existing allocations.

“The entitlements being a welcome addition to an existing 15,500 megalitres of surface water allocations, and will be particularly helpful in drier times when local dam and creek supplies run low,” he said.

The licences have been issued to farmers in and around Murgon, Mondure, Wheatlands, Marshlands, Silverleaf and Byee.

The area a proven food bowl that supports dairy cattle, piggeries, lucerne, cereal grains, stock feed, crops and cotton.

Dr Lynham said this followed extensive local consultation, including public meetings, individual meetings, and submissions and input from the Queensland Farmers Federation and Queensland Dairyfarmers’ Organisation.

“The outcome of this extensive consultation is clearly defined groundwater licences designed with the farmers who know their land the best,” he said.

“These licence volumes and the management rules are based on grassroots knowledge combined with a comprehensive groundwater resource assessment.”