Burnett firefighter fights back, takes down attempted thief

A Blackbutt man has been placed on a probation order after breaking into a firefighters car. (Picture: File)

A SOUTH Burnett rural firefighter swapped battling blazes for taking down thieves when he chased down and tackled a criminal, a court has heard.

Victor Boris Bunting, 22, appeared in Nanango Magistrates Court on Thursday, September 24 where he was forced to recount the events of May 17 where he attempted to steal the car of a rural firefighter who was performing backburn operations near Blackbutt.

Police prosecutor senior sergeant Pepe Gangemi told the court how Bunting had thrown a rock through the window of the unsung community hero’s car in an attempt to steal it.

The court heard the firefighter returned to his car to find the car window smashed and Bunting standing next to it.

Senior sergeant Pepe Gangemi said Bunting then snatched a set of keys from the car before hightailing it down the street where he was eventually tackled to the ground by the firefighter.

Just over two weeks later on June 2, prosecutor senior sergeant Pepe Gangemi said Bunting was seen walking up Coulson St in Blackbutt with a bottle of liquor, intoxicated and yelling, “f-ck, c-nt, I will lift you all over town”.

Police arrested Bunting, who became agitated and threatened to headbutt police.

Bunting’s defence lawyer Jay Rose said her submission would be a good behaviour bond.

“He is 22, has no mental health issues, made no admission to using drugs or alcohol and has no history,” Ms Rose said.

Magistrate Andrew Sinclair said a probation order would help with Bunting’s problems.

“A probation order is a supervision order to help find out why you might be committing these offences,” Magistrate Sinclair said.

“It will assist you with getting on with life as a law abiding person.”

Bunting pleaded guilty to failing to appear, unlawfully entering a vehicle and public nuisance.

Magistrate Sinclair placed Bunting on probation for six months and no convictions were recorded.