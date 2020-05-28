Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A man has been charged with drug offences after a search warrant was executed on a Mundubbera property this week. Picture: File
A man has been charged with drug offences after a search warrant was executed on a Mundubbera property this week. Picture: File
Crime

Burnett ‘growing operation’ uncovered in police sting

Sam Turner
, sam.turner@cnbtimes.com.au
28th May 2020 10:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MUNDUBBERA couple have found themselves in hot water after a marijuana-growing operation was allegedly discovered in their home.

Mundubbera officer in charge Sergeant Dan Clarke said police executed a search warrant at a property in Mundubbera on Tuesday, May 26.

 

Read more

Burnett man rolls car while allegedly drunk and unlicensed

400+ CHARGES: Latest to be caught in massive drug sting

Drink-driving and drugs on country cops' radar

 

"Police located three marijuana plants nearly 25cm tall, 12g of dangerous drugs, and a drug utensil," Sergeant Clarke said.

"A 54-year-old Mundubbera man has been charged with drug offences, is set to appear in Gayndah Magistrates Court soon."

A 52-year-old Mundubbera woman was issued with a drug-diversion order.

If you'd like to report a non-urgent crime, call Policelink on 131 444 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Date set for return of touch football

        premium_icon Date set for return of touch football

        Sport After a few months off, the season will restart where it left off... but with a few changes.

        • 28th May 2020 11:00 AM
        Sunrise caravanners shine bright light on Nanango

        premium_icon Sunrise caravanners shine bright light on Nanango

        News 50 caravans stayed at the Nanango Showgrounds and spent $19,350 in the community on...

        Future is digital: News announces major changes

        Future is digital: News announces major changes

        Business Many of News publications will stop printing but digital to soar

        Wireless earbuds music to ears of new subscribers

        premium_icon Wireless earbuds music to ears of new subscribers

        News Subscribe for the latest news and some top of the line headphones