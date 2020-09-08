Burnett hoon overtakes trucks at 103km/h in 60 zone

Isaac James Townes was clocked driving 103 km/h through a 60 zone in Yarraman. (Picture: Social Media)

JUST TWO months after a woman was killed in a horror crash between Nanango and Kingaroy, a driver has crossed an unbroken line into oncoming traffic to over take two trucks at 103km/h in a 60 zone.

Isaac James Townes pleaded guilty to one charge of the dangerous operation of a motor vehicle at Kingaroy Magistrates Court yesterday.

At 6.30pm on June 20, Townes was driving a white Nissan Navara through Yarraman before he pulled into oncoming traffic to overtake two trucks.

The 23-year-old was clocked by a speed camera travelling at 103km/h in a 60 zone heading into a left hand bend with obscured vision.

Police were alerted, catching up with the defendant who admitted he was speeding and shouldn’t have overtaken on that stretch.

Townes defence lawyer Bonny Djordjevic said he was sitting behind the trucks since Kingaroy and was frustrated.

“He knows it was silly and dangerous and we discussed the obvious possibility of him injuring people,” Mrs Djordjevic said.

“He is already facing some consequences having to take time off work and as a result he will not get paid.

“He works 38 hours a week, has no criminal record and given his early plea and co-operation with police I suggest dealing with this by way of fine.”

Magistrate Andrew Sinclair said Townes work ethic is very good, however disturbingly for a young driver Townes has three speeding fines.

“The speed limit is there to protect people and if you lose patience on the road you can kill people,” Magistrate Sinclair said.

Townes was disqualified from holding or obtaining a license for six months and fined $1500.

No convictions were recorded.