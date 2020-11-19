Burnett labourer caught growing eight weed plants

A 33-YEAR-OLD Burnett man caught growing eight cannabis plants in his home and possessing restricted medication faced Murgon Magistrates court on November 17. Photo: File

A 33-YEAR-OLD Burnett man caught growing eight cannabis plants in his home and possessing restricted medication faced Murgon Magistrates court on November 17. Photo: File

A 33-YEAR-OLD Burnett man caught growing eight cannabis plants in his home and possessing restricted medication faced Murgon Magistrates court on November 17.

Brendan Thomas Smith pleaded guilty to six charges, including possessing scales, utensils, pipes and scissors used in connection with the drug offence.

Police prosecutor sergeant Barry Stevens said police executed a search warrant of Smith’s house on October 15 and found the eight cannabis plants.

“The defendant to his credit said they belong to him and he had been tending to them, it's not noted how big they were I’m assuming they were not of any great size,” Sgt Stevens said.



Police also located a small amount of cannabis in his room, lounge room and another bedroom.

“Charge three was two sets of scales, he said he used them,” he said.

“There were bongs, pipes and a grinder, there was a pair of scissors.”

Sgt Stevens said Smith was also caught with four pills of Endep without a prescription.

“He said that he didn’t have a prescription for them, he was fully cooperative,” he Stevens said.

Solicitor Thomas Carr said Smith would prefer a fine as he is working full time as a labourer.

“He receives approximately $1400 after tax per fortnight,” Mr Carr said.

“Because he’s working for his money, a fine will have a significant effect as a deterrent on him.”

Mr Carr said Smith was growing the plants for personal use.

“I’m instructed that they were all seedlings, there’s no commerciality alleged.”

Mr Carr said Smith suffers from sleep apnea and was given the Endep tablets by a friend to help him sleep.

“He’s been seeing a doctor since being charged, he's looking to get an appropriate prescription to help that apnea,” Mr Carr said.

“He does have drug history on his record.”

Magistrate Andrew Sinclair issued a combined fine of $600 and no conviction was recorded.

“To me you’re still young, you’ve still got a long way to go in life,” Mr Sinclair said.