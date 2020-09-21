Burnett local shows welcome much-needed funding boost

South Burnett National Show Society's Kingaroy Show, was sadly cancelled this year, along with many other favourite annual events. File Photo.

THE South and North Burnett’s show societies will share in more than $2.1 million from the Queensland Government’s Show Societies Grants Program (SSGP), following a tough year for most of the regions large-scale social celebrations.

Minister for Local Government Stirling Hinchliffe said the importance of the local show will be even greater in 2021, helping Queensland communities unite and recover from the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

“The local show plays an enormous role in bringing communities together to meet, compare, compete and most importantly, connect,” Mr Hinchliffe said.

“With many shows having to be cancelled in 2020 due to the pandemic, their return will give local communities a much-needed lift.

“The local show is such an important part of the fabric of our regions, towns and cities, and offer a terrific opportunity for locals to showcase their produce, livestock and workmanship.

“On top of that, they give local economies a boost right across the state.

“I appreciate the time and preparation involved in making each show a success and I applaud the work the show societies carry out, usually with limited resources.”

Across the Burnett and Bundaberg regions, the grants will assist Show Societies including:

Baralaba A & P (Show) Society - $7,172

Biggenden & District A & P Society Inc - $7,897

Blackbutt Show Society - $7,369

Bundaberg AP & I Society - $21,802

Callide Valley A & P Society (Biloela) - $15,120

Eidsvold Show Society Inc - $6,740

Gayndah Show Society - $10,478

Gin Gin AP&I Society - $6,959

Isis District PA&I Society Inc (Childers) - $6,064

Monto & District Show Society Inc - $9,258

Mt Perry & District Show Society Inc - $7,925

Mundubbera Show Society Inc - $9,459

Murgon Show Society - $12,785

Nanango AP&M (Show) Society - $11,349

Proston PA & H Ass Inc - $7,817

South Burnett National Show Society (Kingaroy) Inc - $11,935

Taroom Show Society - $8,088

Theodore Show Society Inc - $7,037

Wondai AP&I Society Inc - $8,663

Wowan Agricultural (Show) Society Inc - $7,389

Additionally, Show Societies who own their grounds may use up to 50 per cent of their funding towards new infrastructure works that meet the required timeframe and program objectives.

Queensland Chamber of Agricultural Societies (QCAS) General Manager, Trevor Beckingham OAM said the funding was important in helping the show societies deliver the shows.

“Many of the smaller show societies in particular, would find it extremely difficult to conduct their local show without this assistance from the Queensland Government,” Mr Beckingham said.

“I’d like to thank the Queensland Government for its ongoing support, which will help in opening the gates once again.”

The SSGP provides financial support for operating costs associated with conducting annual agricultural shows, and costs towards the construction and maintenance of showground assets.

The 2020-21 program allocations range from just over $6,000 for small show societies up to more than $151,000 for the Royal National Agricultural and Industrial Association of Queensland to conduct the Ekka.