Burnett man behind bars after smashing car with shovel

A South Burnett man will pay a higher price than he bargained for after smashing a woman’s car with a shovel. File Photo.

After offering to pay restitution for smashing a car with a shovel, a magistrate warned a South Burnett man you “can’t pay your way out of a prison sentence”, opting instead to lock him up until winter.

Phoning into Murgon Magistrates Court, the defendant, who cannot be named for legal reasons, pleaded guilty to wilfully damaging a vehicle and contravening a domestic violence order.

Just before 4pm on April 12, the defendant spotted the aggrieved with her sister while walking past a Cherbourg address.

“The aggrieved and her sister were seated on the veranda and the aggrieved’s motor vehicle was parked on the road directly in front,” police prosecutor Sergeant Pepe Gangemi said.

“He located a shovel on the ground, picked it up and used it to strike the aggrieved‘s vehicle three times, smashing the windscreen, the rear windscreen, and the rear driver’s window.

“He then threw the shovel on the ground and walked away.”

Sergeant Gangemi said there’s been a “concentration” of domestic violence related offending against this aggrieved by the defendant since February 19.

“This is the fourth breach, but it’s the fifth and sixth domestic violence related offending against her,” he said.

“It's clear the aggrieved needs protection.

“While it isn’t an offence of violence, it’s certainly done significant damage to her motor vehicle.”

The defendant was represented by defence lawyer Mark Oliver.

Mr Oliver said his client informed him he has three children with the complainant, and has not been permitted by her to see them.

The defendant is currently employed and will lose his job if sent to prison, and has offered to pay $1000 restitution for the damaged property, Mr Oliver told the court.

“He is willing to do probation, because he does not want to go to jail,” he said.

“So, a suspended sentence would benefit him, insofar that he won't lose his job and will be able to pay back restitution.”

Magistrate Andrew Sinclair sentenced the defendant to six months in prison for the wilful damage and one month for contravening his domestic violence order, which are to be served concurrently.

His parole release date was scheduled for June 13 this year.

“I note that you’ve made an offer of compensation,” Magistrate Sinclair said.

“Some priority has to be given that, but it cannot be that people can buy their way out of prison if a prison sentence is in order.



“While that may cause you some grief at the loss of your work, it‘ll serve as a salutary message in the community that you cannot repeatedly breach the orders of the court.”



Convictions were recorded.