Burnett man busted after selling stolen box trailer online

Christopher James Webb found himself in court following a half-baked money making scheme, which left him $850 out of pocket. File photo.

A half-baked money making plot backfired on a Murgon man, whose not-so-crafty ruse left him $850 out of pocket.

Standing before Murgon Magistrates Court, Christopher James Webb pleaded guilty to stealing a box trailer and dishonestly obtaining money for himself.

On January 16, Webb took a photo of the box trailer while it was parked at the complainant‘s Goomeri property, police prosecutor Sergeant Pepe Gangemi told the court.

“The defendant has taken a picture of it and advertised it for sale,” Sergeant Gangemi said.

“He sold it for $350.”

The vehicle was purchased by a second victim, who proceeded to make $500 worth of alterations to the trailer, under the impression it was his own property.

Sergeant Gangemi said $500 restitution was sought for the first victim, and $350 for the second victim.

Webb was represented by Mark Oliver from ATSILS.

Mr Oliver said “it’s not the craftiest fraud”, which attests to his clients obvious intellectual disability.

Magistrate Andrew Sinclair placed Webb on a good behaviour bond for a six-month period, at a sum of $500.

He will also be required to pay a total $850 restitution to the victims, which was referred to SPER.

“This means you’ve made no profit from your little escapade,” Magistrate Sinclair said.

“In fact, it has cost you $850.”

No conviction was recorded.