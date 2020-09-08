Burnett man caught with 16 cannabis plants growing in yard

A Gayndah man has been issues a signifcant fine after police found 16 cannabis plants in his backyard. (Picture: File)

A GAYNDAH man has pleaded guilty to six charges including the possession of 16 cannabis plants, which were growing in his backyard.

Allain James Gray pleaded guilty to one count of possessing dangerous drugs, once count of driving without a licence, one count of possessing utensils or pipes that had been used, one count of possessing property suspected of having been used in connection with the commission of a drug offence, one count of driving while a relevant drug is present in blood or saliva and one count permitting use of place.

On October 22 in 2019 police intercepted Gray and found him in possession of a probational license and upon being tested admitted to taking drugs in the previous seven days.

Gray tested positive to having methamphetamine in his system at that time.

In relation to the permitting use of place charge police executed a search warrant on November 13 2019 at Gray’s address that he shares with his two sons and a female person

Police found a number items in the juvenile sons room including 60 cannabis seeds, electronic scales, a glass water pipe and scissors.

They also found 26 grams of cannabis in plastic bag in the living area and at rear of the house there were 16 plants located in garden beds.

On March 26 2020 police executed another search warrant, locating two metal tins, containing 30.95 grams of seeds.

Police also found two water pipes made out of plastic water bottles, as well as cone pieces and a medal grinder.

On August 2 2020 police intercepted Gray and found him driving on an expired licence.

Gray’s defence lawyer Travis George said the defendant had been attending drug counselling sessions.

“The defendant had attended four drug counselling sessions before COVID stopped him and he intends to continue doing those,” Mr George said.

“He is employed as a fruit picker and works from dawn till dusk, ten hours a day.

“My submissions would be a very short suspended prison sentence or a large fine with disqualifications on driving.”

Magistrate Kurt Fowler said he took into account the early guilty plea.

“It has been some time since you were last in court and have remained out of trouble for that period of time,” Magistrate Fowler said.

“I take into consideration the nature of the drugs, and the amount of seeds, which are of some significance.”



In relation to the relevant drug driving Gray was fined $300 and disqualified from holding or obtaining a drivers licence for four months.

For driving unlicensed and being a repeat offender he was fined $300 and disqualified from holding or obtaining a licence for three months

For the March 2020 offence and October and November 2019 offences, Gray was fined $1750 and ordered to forfeit all items.

Convictions were recorded on all items.