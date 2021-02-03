Burnett man faces court for 20 year old drug charges

Despite being found with cannabis more than 20 years ago, a Burnett man only faced court this month. Picture: iStock

A birthday holiday with a friend more than 20 years ago landed a Burnett man in court on drugs charges.

David John Strickland, now 49, faced Murgon Magistrates Court on February 2, charged with possessing cannabis and possessing a drug utensil - namely a water pipe.

The charges dated back to 1999, but had come before the court as Strickland had returned to Queensland to live.

Police prosecutor sergeant Barry Stevens told the court police discovered 5 grams of cannabis and a ceramic water pipe in a car Strickland was in on Fraser Island on September 1, 1999.

“(Strickland) said he had used the pipe multiple times for the consumption of cannabis,” Sgt Stevens said.

Mark Werner represented Strickland as duty lawyer and told the court the trip had occurred just before his birthday, and he would be pleading guilty to the offences.

“They were partying with some backpackers ... the ranger has reported them for smoking cannabis,” Mr Werner said.

“He returned to New South Wales but has now returned to Queensland to live.

“It’s a plea now that the matter is before the court at the first opportunity.”

Magistrate Andrew Sinclair took into account Strickland’s plea of guilty and noted “while you do have some history, this (case) predates those”.

Strickland was fined $250 to be paid within two months, with the items forfeited.

No conviction was recorded.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

