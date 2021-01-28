Burnett man flown to hospital after being trampled by horse

A man was flown to hospital after he was trampled by his horse. Photo/RACQ LifeFlight

The Sunshine Coast-based RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter has airlifted a man to hospital, after he was reportedly thrown from his horse, then trampled, in the South Burnett.

The rescue crew was tasked to a rural property just before 9.30am and landed in a clearing.

The RACQ LifeFlight Rescue Critical Care Doctor and Queensland Ambulance Service (QAS) Flight Paramedic stabilised the man and treated his multiple injuries.

The rider, aged in his 50s, was then flown to the Sunshine Coast University Hospital, in a stable condition.