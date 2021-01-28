Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A man was flown to hospital after he was trampled by his horse. Photo/RACQ LifeFlight
A man was flown to hospital after he was trampled by his horse. Photo/RACQ LifeFlight
Breaking

Burnett man flown to hospital after being trampled by horse

Tristan Evert
28th Jan 2021 3:14 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

The Sunshine Coast-based RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter has airlifted a man to hospital, after he was reportedly thrown from his horse, then trampled, in the South Burnett.

The rescue crew was tasked to a rural property just before 9.30am and landed in a clearing.

The RACQ LifeFlight Rescue Critical Care Doctor and Queensland Ambulance Service (QAS) Flight Paramedic stabilised the man and treated his multiple injuries.

The rider, aged in his 50s, was then flown to the Sunshine Coast University Hospital, in a stable condition.

queensland ambulace service racq lifeflight
South Burnett

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Proposed reef regulations may impact Burnett landowners

        Premium Content Proposed reef regulations may impact Burnett landowners

        Environment Local landowners are being urged to familiarise themselves with proposed reef regulations, which may impact North and South Burnett producers.

        Win $20,000 cash or $100 gift cards

        Premium Content Win $20,000 cash or $100 gift cards

        News What sort of difference would $20,000 make in your life?

        Vet warns of rise in deadly cat disease in North Burnett

        Premium Content Vet warns of rise in deadly cat disease in North Burnett

        News A North Burnett vet is warning cat owners to be cautious of a rise in a life...

        Nanango man crashes car more than four times the limit

        Premium Content Nanango man crashes car more than four times the limit

        Crime A man will face court for an alleged high range drink drive after crashing his car...