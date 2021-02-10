Burnett man in prison after multiple robberies, drug charges

A Cherbourg man is in prison after a serious of break and enters and drug charges. Photo/File

A Cherbourg man will spend two years in jail for his involvement in a number of break and enters, robberies and drug charges, while already on a suspended sentence.

Matthew Ralph Hegarty, 36, pleaded guilty to two counts of breaking into a dwelling and committing an indictable offence and two counts of possessing dangerous drugs.

According to the police QP9, on November 7 at 5.45am police were doing custody checks of the Kingaroy watch house when they located a silver canister next to Hegarty, which contained two points of meth and a gram of cannabis.

On November 6, Hegarty and another person attended an address in Booie, where they unlawfully entered the property through the rear door which was damaged on entry, before removing bedding from the property.

On August 21 and 27, Hegarty gained entry to a house on Haly Street Kingaroy, smashing a rear glass door and stealing audio equipment and hand tools.

Hegarty’s fingerprint was found inside the building.

Police prosecutor senior sergeant Pepe Gangemi said two of the offences were committed while Hegarty was already serving a suspended sentence.

“The Booie burglary﻿ was committed during the period of his suspended sentence, from the first of September for assault occasioning bodily harm, three months suspended for 12 as were the drug charges, seeking that be activated,” Sen Sgt Gangemi said.

Hegarty was represented by Bonnie Djordjevic from the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Legal Service.

Ms Djordjevic said her ultimate submission would be in the range of a 12-18 months head sentence for the burglary offences to be served concurrently and short concurrent terms of imprisonment for the drug offences.

“He accepts he was party to the offence of breaking in and stealing the property, but he doesn’t accept he was the person who stole it or did the break and instructs he didn't receive any benefit from that property,” she said.

“In relation to Booie, that involved him taking bedding. He had been in a car with some other people, they broke down on that road, they went to that house to ask for assistance and went inside, when they realised there was no one there, they took bedding.

“While it’s accepted how serious they are and Mr Hegarty knows how serious they are, they were not motivated by greed in he didn't receive any significant benefit by either of them.”

Ms Djordjevic said Mr Hegarty was raised by his mum and dad until they lost his oldest brother through suicide, which traumatised the whole family and caused significant break down.

“Mr Hegarty especially was traumatised by this and he instructs that’s when he started acting out, using drugs and drinking.

“The loss of his brother has followed him into adulthood.”

Magistrate Andrew Sinclair said unless Hegarty can deal with the issues that cause him to take drugs he will keep committing crime and going back to prison.

“While what happened to you is in no way fair or your fault, they are the consequences of you having this sort of life should not be visited on other people,” Magistrate Sinclair said.

“Breaking and entering into dwelling houses I view as one of the most serious offences I deal with, that's because it immediately, directly and seriously impacts on other people.

“Not just the victims of the crime but the rest of the community, who live in fear of drug offenders roaming the community and helping themselves to property.”

Hegarty was ordered to serve the suspended sentence of three months and the head sentence of two years for the burglaries.

Convictions were recorded.