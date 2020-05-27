Burnett man rolls car while allegedly drunk and unlicensed

DRUNK AND UNLICENSED: Multiple emergency crews were called to the scene of a traffic crash in Haly Creek on May 25. Picture: File

DRUNK AND UNLICENSED: Multiple emergency crews were called to the scene of a traffic crash in Haly Creek on May 25. Picture: File

A MAN who called emergency services after claiming he rolled his ute near Brooklands was allegedly driving drunk and unlicensed.

Emergency services were called to a traffic crash at Stuart Valley Drive and Neale Rd in Haly Creek on May 25.

Police, ambulance, and fire crews descended on the scene just before 2pm to assist in the reported crash.

Upon assessment, the 45-year-old Brooklands man was uninjured, and was asked to help police with their investigations.

A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said police subjected the man to a breath test shortly afterwords.

He returned a reading of 0.176, more than three times the legal blood alcohol limit.

Police then discovered the man was also driving unlicensed at the time of the reported crash.

He’s due to face Kingaroy Magistrates Court on June 1.

Investigations into the traffic crash are continuing.