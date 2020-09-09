Burnett man swerves off road in heavily intoxicated joy ride

A Burnett man is lucky to be alive after he got behind the wheel while heavily intoxicated. (Picture: File)

A MAN has driven off the road after getting behind the wheel over four times the legal blood alcohol limit.

Kristoffer Israel Craig pleaded guilty to one charge of driving under the influence of liquor and one charge of wilful damage in Gayndah Magistrates Court.

On June 20 2020, police were called to a traffic incident on the Burnett Highway near Reids Creek, where Craig had veered off the road.

A witness observed Craig’s vehicle stopped off the road with the headlights on.

Police spoke with Craig who admitted he was the driver of the vehicle, noticing he was heavily intoxicated, smelling like liquor.

A subsequent breath analysis showed a reading of 0.260.

In relation to the wilful damage charge, on September 1 2019, Craig attended a James Street address in Toowoomba where he threw a great northern bottle through a window, rammed a vehicle multiple times and broke a small wooden gate.

Craig said he put it down to a brain snap.

“I haven’t been aggressive like that before, since the incident I have stopped drinking and it won’t happen again.”

Magistrate Kurt Fowler said he took into account the guilty plea at the earliest stage.

“I have regarded the plea and the facts, however it was a very high reading,” Magistrate Fowler said.

For the traffic offence Craig was convicted and fine d $1200 and disqualified from holding or obtaining a licence for a period of 14 months.

For the criminal offence, Craig was fined $400 and ordered to pay $4050 in compensation to SPER.

Convictions were not recorded on the criminal matter.