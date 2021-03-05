Burnett mum calls principal ‘f--king bitch’, police called

A South Burnett woman has been placed on a good behaviour bond after lashing out at a school principal. Photo/File

A Proston mum who lashed out at a school principal, labelling her a f--ing bitch, has been placed on a good behaviour bond.

Karen Elizabeth Graham pleaded guilty to one count of wilfully disturbing the good order or management of a state educational institutional at Murgon Magistrates Court.

The court heard on December 1, 2020, Graham attended a school in Proston to discuss the re-entry of her son.

According to the police prosecutor senior sergeant Pepe Gangemi, the woman became upset and started yelling.

“She was asked to leave the administration building where the meeting was, she called the principal a ‘f--ing b-tch’ and continued yelling when police were called,” senior sergeant Gangemi said.

Graham was represented by Tom Carr from KF Solicitors, who said he would be submitting for a good behaviour bond.

“It was an argument at the school about her son‘s education,” Mr Carr said.

“There is no criminal history, she pleaded guilty at an early opportunity and she is very apologetic.”

Magistrate Andrew Sinclair said he took into account the early plea of guilty and lack of history.

Graham was ordered to enter into a $350, six month good behaviour bond.

No conviction was recorded.