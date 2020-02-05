Burnett mum of six disqualified from driving until 2024

A 28-YEAR-OLD woman will not be able to get behind the wheel until 2024 after she appeared in Kingaroy Magistrates Court on Monday.

The mother of six and former drug user pleaded guilty to a string of charges, including two counts of driving without a licence disqualified by a court order, and one count of a domestic violence order breach.

Police prosecutor Lisa Manns said the defendant was charged with her latest driving without a licence offence late last year.

She said the defendant was already disqualified from obtaining a licence when police intercepted a car she was driving along the D'Aguliar Highway near Woodford on December 30.

Defence lawyer Chris Campbell said his client had some issues in her past for the court to take into consideration.

"She was formerly in a relationship that became quite toxic," Mr Campbell said.

"You will see the history starts in 2018 and that's when she was introduced to meth.

"She didn't take a lot of it but it certainly had some impact on her.

"She had a previous injury when she was 17 and fell down a lift shaft at the Kingaroy Hospital with her young newborn.

"There is indication there are mental health issues as a result of that and she is having appointments to determine what's going on."

Mr Campbell said all six of the defendant's children were in the care of their fathers and her mother and as long as his client did not go back to the "toxic" relationship, the two children being cared for by his client's mother would be placed in her care.

He also said his client was receiving the Newstart Allowance.

Magistrate Louisa Pink said in her deliberation the most serious of the charges were the two driving while disqualified offences and the contravention of a DVO.

"The breach of the DVO was almost a year ago, but I note from your history you don't have any previous convictions," Ms Pink said.

"I note your traffic history and take into account your personal circumstances.

"You have six children, but don't have care of any of them at the moment.

"You are also on Newstart and have had a toxic relationship, which led to some drug use and entries early in your crime history."

Ms Pink convicted and fined the defendant $300 for the DVO breach.

For each of the driving without a licence, disqualified by the court charges, she was fined $500 and disqualified from obtaining a licence for a period of two years, which adds up to four years off the roads.

She was convicted and fined $200 for failing to produce a motor vehicle.

For possessing a used utensil or pipe and driving without a licence, she was convicted and not further punished.