Burnett musicians hit hard by industry destroyed by pandemic

Alan Percy and Tracey Davis have been performing together for three years and won countless awards as a country duo. (Picture: Contributed)

Alan Percy and Tracey Davis have been performing together for three years and won countless awards as a country duo. (Picture: Contributed)

FOR South Burnett coutnry music duo Alan and Trace, travelling the country packing out pubs and festivals is their way of life.

Since the coronavirus completely shut down the music industry, musicians across the country are feeling the full brunt of a pandemic that has ruined their livelihoods.

Alan Percy of Alan and Trace said the amount of gigs that have been cancelled is crazy.

“It’s bloody awful to tell you the truth, we have lost three or four gigs and I have lost about another six playing with other people,” Mr Percy said.

“Everything just got cancelled at once, all of the hotels and venues closed and all of the gigs just went away.

“The Waterhole Rocks festival in Nanango got cancelled, the Murgon Music Muster was cancelled and pretty much everything else for the year has been cancelled.”

Alan and Trace are a country music duo from the Gold Coast who came together at the Toyota Country Music Festival in Tamworth in 2017, who now reside in Blackbutt.

They have spent their lives playing gigs and the last few years touring in their home on wheels/recording studio.

In 2018 the duo travelled to Nashville where they won the traditional/classic, duo/group of the year at the Josie Music Awards.

Alan said he is doubtful the live music industry will ever return to what it once was.

“Some venues are starting to have live music back, however a venue that once held 100 people can now only have 25 and no one can make money,” Mr Percy said.

“I think life in general will change, people are already subconsciously standing away from each other, so it’s hard to see the live music scene getting back to what it was before the pandemic.

“With Spotify and YouTube there are so many other forms of entertainment and since the late 80s live music has been on the decline.”

At this stage Mr Percy has one gig booked for the rest of the year in Airlie Beach.

Thanks to the lack of gigs, Alan and Trace have used the downtime to work on new music with another 20 songs in the pipeline.

Their latest single The Greatest Show on Earth is currently sitting at fifth spot on the Australian Country Top 40 charts.