Burnett netball club needs lighting to use new courts

NOMINATIONS for the Monto mixed netball fixtures are closing soon, with the committee hoping games can be playing on its brand new courts.

The new courts were unveiled late last year.

Committee secretary Tara Harm said members were pleased with the new courts.

“They are completely new and look great,” she said.

“They’re our association colours: pink and blue.

“It’s all very exciting.

“We’re just hoping we actually get a chance to play on them.”

The netball association received a $165,000 grant in October 2017 from Round 6 of the State Government’s Get Playing Places and Spaces program to replace the aged courts, which are beside the carpark at Monto Combined Sports Grounds.

According to Ms Harm, the current issue is the courts’ lack of lighting.

“We don’t have any lighting at the new courts,” she said.

“Our mixed teams play every Wednesday night at 6.15pm and 7.15pm, when it’s dark, so we need lights to play.”

Ms Harm said the association had applied for a grant to fund the lighting.

“We’re hopeful to get it,” she said.

“Hopefully we will hear back mid to late February.

“Otherwise we will play on the old courts.”

Nominations for the new season of mixed netball in Monto close on Saturday, February 15, with the competition set to begin on February 25.

Ms Harm said last year they had 7-8 teams, each comprising of 7-9 players.

Call Ms Harm on 0457 597 966 if you are interested in playing.