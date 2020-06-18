Burnett personality reflects on newspaper’s early days

BACK IN THE DAY: Mundubbera real estate agent Graham Lohse reminisces about the early days of the Central and North Burnett Times. Picture: Sam Turner

BACK IN THE DAY: Mundubbera real estate agent Graham Lohse reminisces about the early days of the Central and North Burnett Times. Picture: Sam Turner

WELL known Mundubbera real estate agent Graham Lohse remembers his first interaction with the Central and North Burnett Times more than 50 years ago.

Working as a real estate agent, Mr Lohse has seen the North Burnett town grow immensely in the years the newspaper has been there.

Originally born in Biggenden, he moved to the citrus town when he was 13, and never looked back.

"The town has changed dramatically since I came here in 1955 to what it is now," he said.

"You can go to places such as Nanango and fire a cannon up the street, but in Mundubbera you're flat out getting a car park."

READ MORE:

World record holder eyes off Burnett event

1980s' star sings a new tune after finding love in Kingaroy

League fans don green and gold for mental health

Mr Lohse's first contact with the paper was when the South Burnett Times made the ambitious move into the North Burnett region.

"It had tremendous community support, and you can tell from how long it's been going for," Mr Lohse said.

"People would be giving them stories left right and centre, and it just went from there."

Mr Lohse remembers "larrikin" journalist Roger Plastow, who was the first Mundubbera correspondent when The Times began.

"Roger was a great paper man, he was a larrikin, and he could suss a lot of things out," he said.

"Ray Mackandoo was there afterwards too, and he was a tremendous paper man as well."

Mr Lohse rented out a small part of what was the Commonwealth Bank building to the paper, giving Mr Plastow one desk in a small office.

Mundubbera real estate agent Graham Lohse looking back on the early days of the country town. Picture: Sam Turner

"There were three of us in the front office, and then Roger out the back, and it was like that for a number of years," Mr Lohse said.

"I even remember when we first advertised back in the paper, on February 14, 1965."

Mr Lohse remembers fondly some of the personalities that have worked at the paper over the years, telling the yarns of the Mundubbera community.

"We have had a lot of people through the years, such as Jill Vicary, Gaye Loveday, Phillipe Coquerand, and more," he said.

"We've gone through a lot of recruits here as times changed."

Be sure to look out for the final print edition of the Central and North Burnett Times on June 25.