Burnett police attacked in two scary incidents on same day

Burnett police officers have been assaulted then had object thrown at their vehicle in two separate incidents within an hour of each other. Picture: Zizi Averill

Burnett police have experience two frightening attacks in separate incidents that occurred within an hour of each other.

On December 28, police from Cherbourg were called to an address in the town in relation to a dispute at 10.10am.

Police allege that the offender assaulted police during this time.

A 26-year-old Woodridge woman will appear in the Cherbourg Magistrates Court on January 20, charged with obstruct police and public nuisance.

Then just 45 minutes later at 10.55am, police from Murgon were attending to unrelated matters in Cherbourg when the police vehicle was subjected to damage via projectiles being thrown.

Police apprehended two juvenile persons who were allegedly observed to be the offenders.

A 12-year-old Kingaroy boy and a 14-year-old Cherbourg girl will appear in the Murgon Children's Court at a later date, charged with wilful damage of police property and trespass.