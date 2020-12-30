Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Burnett police officers have been assaulted then had object thrown at their vehicle in two separate incidents within an hour of each other. Picture: Zizi Averill
Burnett police officers have been assaulted then had object thrown at their vehicle in two separate incidents within an hour of each other. Picture: Zizi Averill
News

Burnett police attacked in two scary incidents on same day

Dominic Elsome
30th Dec 2020 10:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Burnett police have experience two frightening attacks in separate incidents that occurred within an hour of each other.

On December 28, police from Cherbourg were called to an address in the town in relation to a dispute at 10.10am.

Police allege that the offender assaulted police during this time.

A 26-year-old Woodridge woman will appear in the Cherbourg Magistrates Court on January 20, charged with obstruct police and public nuisance.

Then just 45 minutes later at 10.55am, police from Murgon were attending to unrelated matters in Cherbourg when the police vehicle was subjected to damage via projectiles being thrown.

Police apprehended two juvenile persons who were allegedly observed to be the offenders.

A 12-year-old Kingaroy boy and a 14-year-old Cherbourg girl will appear in the Murgon Children's Court at a later date, charged with wilful damage of police property and trespass.

cherbourg police murgon and cherbourg crime south burnett crime south burnett police
South Burnett

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        OPINION: Vaccine doubt must go if we want to kick COVID

        OPINION: Vaccine doubt must go if we want to kick COVID

        News The lightning fast development of the COVID-19 vaccine should not be cause for panic - it’s a great sign for the future.

        NAMED: Criminal dads who fronted Burnett courts in 2020

        Premium Content NAMED: Criminal dads who fronted Burnett courts in 2020

        Crime These badly behaved dads found themselves before Burnett courts this year on a...

        Motorcycle rider flown to hospital after jump goes wrong

        Premium Content Motorcycle rider flown to hospital after jump goes wrong

        News A motorcycle rider was flown to Toowoomba Hospital last night after crashing at a...

        NAMED: South Burnett mums behaving badly in 2020

        Premium Content NAMED: South Burnett mums behaving badly in 2020

        Crime From drug driving to slapping a police officer across the face, here are six...