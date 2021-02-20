Burnett police raid home, allegedly find drugs, stolen goods

Blackbutt police have allegedly uncovered stolen property, drugs and drug utensils in a Blackbutt home. Photo/File

Blackbutt police have allegedly uncovered stolen property, drugs and drug utensils in a Blackbutt home. Photo/File

Burnett police are continuing investigations into a South Burnett property that allegedly contained stolen property, dangerous drugs and drug utensils.

Still need to activate your free Courier Mail subscription? Click here to find out how.

On February 16, Blackbutt police executed a search warrant at an address in Blackbutt, where they allegedly found dangerous drugs, drug utensils and stolen property.

Police are yet to charge anyone in relation to the incident as investigations continue.

Subscriber benefits:



How to activate your free Courier-Mail subscription

Five ways to get more from your digital subscription