Blackbutt police have allegedly uncovered stolen property, drugs and drug utensils in a Blackbutt home. Photo/File
Crime

Burnett police raid home, allegedly find drugs, stolen goods

Tristan Evert
20th Feb 2021 4:00 PM
Burnett police are continuing investigations into a South Burnett property that allegedly contained stolen property, dangerous drugs and drug utensils.

On February 16, Blackbutt police executed a search warrant at an address in Blackbutt, where they allegedly found dangerous drugs, drug utensils and stolen property.

Police are yet to charge anyone in relation to the incident as investigations continue.

South Burnett

