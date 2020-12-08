Menu
As part of this year’s Christmas road safety initiative, South West police will be keeping a strong presence on local roads during this holiday period. File Photo.
Crime

Burnett police target dangerous drivers this Christmas

Holly Cormack
8th Dec 2020 2:00 PM
SOUTH West police are offering a stern reminder to drivers that the ‘silly season’ does not apply to our roads, reminding holiday-makers to drive responsibly and remain aware of the fatal five.

As part of this year’s Christmas road safety initiative, police from Murgon, Wondai, Proston and Cherbourg will be keeping a strong presence on local roads and targeting drivers guilty of speeding, drink and drug driving, lack of seatbelts, fatigue and driver distraction.

This will be done in four phases over the coming weeks as part of Operation Sierra Noella.

Senior Sergeant Brett Everest said Operation Sierra Noella was crucial to ensuring the safety of all road users.

“The Christmas holiday period usually sees an increase in people travelling by road and with the recent COVID-19 restrictions lifted for certain states to come into Queensland, police are anticipating a high volume of holiday travellers,” Senior Sergeant Everest said.

“The public expect police to keep the roads safe and this operation will allow police to detect and deter those drivers doing the wrong thing.

“We urge people to be safe this holiday period.”

Murgon Police are anticipating high volumes of traffic during this periods and drivers should expect minor delays.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink by providing information using the online suspicious activity form 24 hours per day at www.police.qld.gov.au/reporting.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24 hours per day.

South Burnett

