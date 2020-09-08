Burnett police uncover hydroponic drug operation

A Kingaroy man has been fined after police uncovered a hydropinic operation. (Picture: File)

A KINGAROY man has been given a hefty fine after Kingaroy police uncovered him using a hydroponic operation to grow cannabis.

Ashley John Clark pleaded guilty to one charge of possessing anything used in the commission of a crime, one charge of possessing dangerous drugs, one charge of possessing drug utensils and one charge of contravening a direction or requirement of police.

Police executed a search warrant at a Murray Parade address in Kingaroy, finding Clark growing three cannabis seedlings.

Police also found power cables, timing adaptors, heat lamps, ducting filters and a water pipe all in connection with a dangerous drug.

Clark was convicted, fined $750 and ordered to forfeit the seized items.

Convictions were recorded.