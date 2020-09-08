Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A Kingaroy man has been fined after police uncovered a hydropinic operation. (Picture: File)
A Kingaroy man has been fined after police uncovered a hydropinic operation. (Picture: File)
Crime

Burnett police uncover hydroponic drug operation

Tristan Evert
8th Sep 2020 5:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A KINGAROY man has been given a hefty fine after Kingaroy police uncovered him using a hydroponic operation to grow cannabis.

Ashley John Clark pleaded guilty to one charge of possessing anything used in the commission of a crime, one charge of possessing dangerous drugs, one charge of possessing drug utensils and one charge of contravening a direction or requirement of police.

Police executed a search warrant at a Murray Parade address in Kingaroy, finding Clark growing three cannabis seedlings.

Police also found power cables, timing adaptors, heat lamps, ducting filters and a water pipe all in connection with a dangerous drug.

Clark was convicted, fined $750 and ordered to forfeit the seized items.

Convictions were recorded.

kingaroy magistrates court south burnett crime
South Burnett

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Drunk Burnett pig hunter falls asleep at wheel, crashes

        Premium Content Drunk Burnett pig hunter falls asleep at wheel, crashes

        Crime A Burnett man is lucky to be alive, falling asleep at the wheel after drinking several beers, following a pig hunting session.

        Queensland fights to save unique Burnett reptile

        Premium Content Queensland fights to save unique Burnett reptile

        Environment THE Queensland Government will fight to save the critically endangered reptile...

        NEIGHBOUR FROM HELL: Prison time after neighbourly dispute

        Premium Content NEIGHBOUR FROM HELL: Prison time after neighbourly dispute

        Crime A man has been sent to jail after he fractured his neighbours arm in a late night...

        Overseas traveller named as Qld’s latest COVID case

        Premium Content Overseas traveller named as Qld’s latest COVID case

        News One new case of COVID-19 recorded overnight