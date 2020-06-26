Burnett producers ready to tackle on-farm experiment

Emma Patterson and Jake Berghofer of Bonnydale QLD Black Simmentals are competing in the Multimin Performance Ready Challenge. (Photo: Contributed)

Emma Patterson and Jake Berghofer of Bonnydale QLD Black Simmentals are competing in the Multimin Performance Ready Challenge. (Photo: Contributed)

PRODUCERS all around Australia are stepping up to the challenge for an on-farm experiment.

Kingaroy farmers Jake Berghofer and Emma Patterson of Bonnydale Queensland Black Simmentals are already.

“We’re excited to be part of round two of the Multimin Performance Ready Challenge,” they said.

They will be one of 11 producers competing in Virbac Australia’s challenge during round two this June, July and August.

The challenges will be using Multimin to test the effects on animal fertility, health and, ultimately, their financial bottom-line over the next three months.

They will track their experience

“We think that using Multimin has tightened up our joining and increased our first calf heifer calving percentage,” Jake and Emma said.

“Earlier more calves equals more money, which is what it is all about.”

Nutrien Kingaroy is their local re-seller that will be support them throughout the challenge.

Multimin Marketing Manager Dr Jerry Liu said despite the trying start to the year, the decision to go ahead with the competition was the right one.

“The Challengers have been selected from an overwhelming number of applications all of them top-quality beef, sheep and dairy producers,” he said.

“The first three months of the Challenge have seen some positive results from producers as well as provided lighthearted competitiveness and relief to the community as well.”

David Thallon from Ashvale Station is competing in the Multimin Performance Ready Challenge. (Contributed)

The Challengers will all be guided with expert support from veterinarians and livestock nutrition experts.

David Thallon from Ashvale Station at Harlin is also competing.

He runs a Droughtmaster based herd of approximately 800 breeders, as well as 350 Angus cows that are mated to Wagyu bulls.

By participating in the challenge, David hopes to increase the fertility and vigour of growing young cattle.

He will be stocking up on Multimin supplies from Northern Agriservices.

Emma, Jake and David will be joined in round two by Jacqui and Jason Impey (NSW), Ben Ree (NSW), Carlie Barry (VIC), Justin Hall (VIC), Joanne Jones (SA), Richard and Cynthia Stark (QLD), Troy Mostert (WA), Kymberly Teelow (QLD), and Lester Rainbow (TAS).

At the end of each of the four rounds, two challengers will go on to compete in the finals with the winner selected by a panel of expert judges.

At the end of the challenge, a national ’People’s choice‘ winner will also be chosen by the public from the eight finalists and awarded a further six-month supply of Multimin.