Burnett pubs ready to welcome back double the crowds

PUBS across the South and North Burnett can officially welcome back double the amount of people as restrictions across the state continue to ease.

The amount of people permitted at indoor and outdoor public spaces has increased to one person every 2sq m instead of the previous 4sq m rule.

This means live music can begin to make its way back into the region.

Commercial Hotel manager Steve Colley said it’s a terrific move in the right direction.

“Any easing of restrictions is good news, this will allow us to get back to doing more hospitality oriented events such as live music and trivia nights,” Mr Colley said.

“It will allow us to double the amount of tables and chairs, create more spots for lunch and dinner and get back to a somewhat capacity crowd.

“We have been booked out, especially dinners for Friday and Saturday night for a while and working in this industry turning people away drives you mad.”

As of 1am today the restrictions were officially lifted allowing pubs, beer gardens, cafes and outdoor venues to essentially double the number of guests.

According to several publicans the number of visitors coming to the region has significantly increased.

Yarraman Royal Hotel owner Margaret Harrison said they were full of travellers.

“It was good to see so many people from out of town deciding to travel west and support businesses in the South Burnett,” Miss Harrison said.

“I make an effort to talk to as many people as I can at the pub and a lot of people were new faces, day trippers from Brisbane and a lot of people from the Sunshine Coast.

“We still had our regular locals coming in, however it was really good to have so many people back in the pub.”

Up in the North Burnett publicans were also noticing an influx of people stopping in for lunch or a beer.

Dianne Falzon who is the licensee at the Albert Hotel in Monto said the tourist trade has gone berserk.

“It’s fantastic to see so many people out here and I think a lot of it is to do with the new murals popping up across the art trail,” Miss Falzon said.

“A lot of people are escaping the cities and heading bush, which is stimulating our economy.

“We are absolutely excited to be able to allow more people into the pub and the art trail has been a great draw card for our little town.”

Kylie Lorren from the Golden Orange in Gayndah said they have also noticed a lot more people moving around.

“These easing restrictions will really benefit crowd numbers and we are very excited to be welcoming back more people,” Miss Lorren said.

“The last couple of months lots more people have been moving around, the accommodation numbers have been up and there are definitely more cars and caravans on the road.”

