Burnett QCWA chasing new members to help create change

The ladies from the Kingaroy QCWA with Keith Campbell. Photo: contributed

“PEOPLE don’t really understand how much we do behind the scenes for the greater good of our community, women, and children.”

This is according to the Kingaroy Queensland Country Women’s Association president Lois Thurecht.

The Kingaroy Branch was formed on August 22 back in 1922 with Mrs Youngman of Taabinga Homestead as President.

In 1926 Mr Youngman donated land and Charlie Gills built the first rooms at 122 Kingaroy St Kingaroy.

On November 24 in 1956 a hall was built and opened at the rear of the rooms to allow for catering.

“The Kingaoy branch has been around for 98 years now and in that time we’ve done so much for the community,” Mrs Thurecht said.

“We really are a group of women who want to create change.

“You could say we’re activists of a sort.

“Something I’m particularly passionate about is the work we do with domestic violence victims through DV Connect.

“We put together care packages for victims.

“Because a lot of the time these woman escape with the clothes on their back and very little else.

“We do a lot of work around the community and also have a lot of learning opportunities for members.

“This year and next year we are all learning about women’s health, sheep for cooking and sewing, and Japanese culture.

“We have our AGM coming up and are on lookout for new members.

“We have a night group for those who work and a day group for women who don’t.

“Please don’t hesitate to get in contact.”