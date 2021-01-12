Burnett race clubs set for half-a-million funding boost

The funds will be shared between Bundaberg, Eidsvold, Monto and Mount Perry Race Clubs, and the Gayndah Jockey Club. File Photo.

The funds will be shared between Bundaberg, Eidsvold, Monto and Mount Perry Race Clubs, and the Gayndah Jockey Club. File Photo.

After a brutal year for Queensland racing, four North Burnett race clubs will share in more than half-a-million-dollars worth of infrastructure grants, generating jobs for local tradies.

Member for Bundaberg Tom Smith said the funds would be shared between Bundaberg, Eidsvold, Monto and Mount Perry Race Clubs, and the Gayndah Jockey Club.

The Monto Race Club will receive more than $145,000 for safety equipment and to upgrade the stewards and jockeys’ room.

Gayndah Jockey Club receives $20,000 to improve its amenities, Eidsvold nearly $3000 for a power upgrade, and Mount Perry Race Club almost $4000 to fence its horse float carpark.

“Racing is part of our region’s economy as well as community life, especially in some of our smaller and more isolated towns,” Mr Smith said.

“Apart from supporting local clubs and improving facilities for trainers, jockeys, owners and racegoers, these grants will generate work for local tradies in these communities.”

The upgrades are part of $2.8 million worth of grants being distributed statewide to some of Queensland’s smallest and most remote country race clubs.

Racing Minister Grace Grace today announced the grants to 37 country clubs from Mareeba in the Far North to Betoota in the south-west.

“The Palaszczuk Government’s Country Racing Program provides critical infrastructure funding across the state to improve and enhance our non-TAB racing clubs and their communities,” she said.

“These are some of the state’s smallest and most remote clubs, and importantly, these projects will create work for local tradies and businesses.”

The Palaszczuk Government has committed a total of $105.6 million to country racing over six years, including funds for non-TAB clubs for infrastructure repairs and maintenance projects.

“Our Country Racing Program provides security and continuity to the country racing community up to 2023 by funding race meetings, prize money and racing infrastructure, repairs and maintenance,” Ms Grace said.