Burnett readers to rejoice as library doors reopen

HOORAY: Book enthusiasts like Ellie Major and little Splenda and Banx can now get their hands on some new books at the Kingaroy library after Mayor Otto announced all South Burnett sercive centres and libraries will be reopening as of Monday. Picture: Jessica McGrath.

BOOK worms across the region can finally rejoice.

South Burnett Regional Council Mayor Cr Brett Otto announced the reopening of council’s customer service centres and libraries come this Monday (May 25).



The reopening of facilities is in line with Stage 1 of the Queensland Government’s Road map to easing restrictions.

“Staff have been busy decorating our customer service centres and libraries along the theme of ‘Ray of Sunshine’ to align with the ‘Ray of Sunshine South Burnett’ Facebook page organised by Cr’s Danita Potter and Kathy Duff to support our region, providing a bright and welcoming entrance and promoting sunshine, hope and happiness throughout the community.” Mayor Otto said.

“While our customer service and library staff look forward to reopening facilities to the public, we do remind residents that certain restrictions will be in place.

“Our staff are excited to see the return of our patrons however, our main priority is to keep our community members and staff safe.”

Here are some tips to help you plan your visit:

– For the protection of community members and staff, Council has installed perspex screens and sanitisation stations into these facilities.

-We ask that patrons use the hand sanitisation station when entering facilities and ensure the 1.5m social distancing recommendation is adhered to.

– Operational restrictions will apply with a maximum of 10 patrons (eight at the Kingaroy Customer Service Centre) permitted within the facilities at any one time.

– With the health and safety of our community remaining paramount council is taking a cautious approach to reopening facilities and asks for understanding and patience by community members during this time.

– South Burnett Regional Council reminds residents to follow the Queensland Government messaging: If you are sick, stay home; if you’re feeling unwell with symptoms of COVID-19, you should contact your doctor about being tested; practice social distancing; continue good hygiene practices.

For library users:

– Returned items will remain in a dedicated quarantine area in each library for a period of at least 24 hours before they are handled by staff and put back into circulation.

– Bookings for public access computers will be available, each session will be limited to 15-30 minutes.

– Extended loan limits will remain in place, with 20 items per membership card allowed.

– All items currently on loan have been extended until July 31, 2020.

– Library programming remains suspended.

– Library reservations remain suspended until further notice.

Library members are encouraged to access the free online resources, including free movie streaming, free eBooks and eAudiobooks and many high quality resources for children.

To explore all the marvellous South Burnett Libraries online resources follow this link.

Community members are reminded that general business or payments can still be progressed with council via phone or email.

council’s customer service team is available for support via phone on 1300 789 279 or

4189 9100 or via email info@southburnett.qld.gov.au or council’s website.

Face-to-face meetings will be conducted by appointment only.

Council staff will continue to work within a risk management framework to provide services.

Other Council facilities are expected to reopen in line with Stage 2 easing of restrictions planned for June 2020, dates to be provided when confirmed.

This is subject to the continued successful suppression of the coronavirus COVID-19 spread under Stage 1 relaxations.

While council has increased cleaning and sanitation measures throughout public facilities, the community is required to abide by social distancing measures, including staying at home if they are unwell.

