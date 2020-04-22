Menu
CONNECTION IS KEY: Rachel Bettiens teaching one of her students at Eidsvold State School. Picture: Preston Parter
Education

Burnett school on the front foot for Term 2

Sam Turner
, sam.turner@cnbtimes.com.au
22nd Apr 2020 2:00 PM
STAFF at this North Burnett school sought feedback from families to find out how they could help them make the most of the shift to learning from home in Term 2.

Eidsvold State School have been working on a variety of ways to support all of their students adjust to the change.

It has not been an easy mission, as most of their students do not have access to a portable device or reliable internet access, principal Preston Parter said.

“The school reached out to families to check on what their preferred style of learning would be, with more than 80 per cent preferring hard copies of learning materials,” Mr Parter said.

“The school only had a few days to develop learning packs for all of their students and deliver them in to families, in order for them to be ready for the start of Term 2.

“This was important as the students had time to look over the packs before starting back.”

On the first day of Term 2, teachers contacted all families and offered support where possible.

Chantal Hudson and her students. Picture: Preston Parter
“Our staff worked together on the last two days of the term to make sure that this happened,” Mr Parter said.

“It was a crazy time but was very rewarding to bring it together as a team.”

Over the next few weeks the teaching team is determined to keep in touch with students and families by making phone calls home, holding Champions meetings via phone conferencing along with Masterclasses by school staff, and posting Facebook updates.

Teachers will also be available online for all students to keep in touch with, and will be creating online content and making home visits, all while providing a service for essential students at school.

Students at Eidsvold State School. Picture: Preston Parter
Each secondary student at the school has a Champion teacher who provides them with guidance through their high school years.

As these relationships were already in place, teachers have been able to check in with their students this week to see how they are travelling.

“This week the school plans to conduct some home visits and develop more ways that they can provide a great experience for their students throughout this time,” Mr Parter said.

“They are also very keen to connect with other schools and talk about what is working well for them as well.

“We don’t think it is a perfect system but we believe it will work best for our community at this time.”

