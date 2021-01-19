Burnett school the face of Queensland wide TV ad campaign

A small school located near the Bunya Mountains south of Kingaroy has become one of the faces of the Containers for Change recycling scheme.

Tanduringie State School has collected tens of thousands of containers from their local environment, using the money raised to fund extra-curricular activities.

The scheme’s latest advertising campaign “Change Makers” started airing across regional Queensland on the weekend and shows how the Tanduringie State School P&C uses the scheme to raise funds and help clean up the environment.

Several businesses in the community have joined together to collect and donate eligible containers to the Tanduringie State School P&C.

Containers collected at the Tarong Power Station, Stanwell Mine and Maidenwell hotel and general store have combined to fund swimming lessons, sporting gear and subsidise computer equipment for the school’s 36 students.

In the 90-second YouTube video which was used to create the advertising campaign, Tania Fitzsimons of the Tanduringie State School P&C said she loves that her children go to a small school, but there are always things in small schools that need funds.

“When our big fundraiser was cancelled because of COVID, we decided to put more effort into collecting,” she said.

“I thought at the start if we just made enough to fund the school swimming lessons, I would be happy – but I can’t believe how much it has grown.

“The kids are very active in it – they have painted a 44-gallon drum in bright colours and flowers and use it as part of their environmental learning”

The Containers for Change scheme refunds 10 cents for every eligible beverage container deposited at a registered Container Refund Point (CRP) across Queensland.

“With the help of the Containers for Change scheme, the P&C has provided a range of things – sporting equipment, swimming lessons, the lovely vege garden and even laptops for all of the children,” Ms Fitzsimons said.

“It’s not just making sure we have a lovely, clean environment – it’s making sure no children miss out on the important things as well.”

The Containers for Change scheme has now exchanged over 3 billion containers across Queensland and refunded $300 million to individuals, charities, community groups, councils and businesses, while delivering a 54% decrease in beverage container litter in the environment.

Chief Executive of Container Exchange Ken Noye said featuring the benefits both individuals and community groups were gaining from collecting containers underlined the power of the scheme.

“Tanduringie State School P&C is a great example of how the Containers for Change scheme can help raise important funds for community groups and charities,” said Mr Noye.

“This community focus has always been a factor in the design of the scheme, and we are seeing just how effective it can be.

“Thousands of charities and community groups across Queensland have now raised $3.5 million in funds through the Containers for Change scheme, money that helps them carry out their important work.”

To see the video featuring the Tanduringie State School click here.