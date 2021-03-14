Burnett stud owner claims supreme title at first 2021 show

Miss Kodiak took out the Grand Supreme title at today’s 63rd Proston Show. (Pictured left to right) Mayor Brett Otto, Cr Scott Henschen, Mckayla Stanley, Glen Perrett and Cr Kathy Duff. Picture: Holly Cormack

Running at the foot of her mother at Beef Australia 2018, who took out the Grand Champion Angus Female title, Bowenfels Miss Kodiak was destined for greatness.

With her own calf shadowing her around the show ring, the prized heifer took out Grand Supreme title at Saturday’s Proston Show.

Miss Kodiak was led in the ring by stud principal Glen Perrett from Bowenfels Angus Stud, accompanied by Mckayla Stanley.

Possessing Canadian and New South Wales blood lines, Mr Perrett said she is one of the best cows he’s ever bred.

“She's a fairly large cow, very square and extremely well made,” he said.

“She‘s good on her legs, she’s got a wonderful top, wonderful hind quarter, beautiful head and great udder.”

Bowenfels Angus Stud Principal Glen Perrett in the ring. Picture: Dominic Elsome

A show veteran of more than 60 years, Mr Perrett said the quality of his cows is what keeps him in the game.

“We've got about 25 females, so fairly small (operation),” he said.

“The only thing that keeps my going is we’re breeding a few top cows.

“Probably the best cows I’ve ever bred.”

According the Stud Beef Steward Michael Duff, this year’s show stunned the judges with some of the toughest competition they’ve seen to date.

“We’ve had over 150 head of cattle here, which is up by about a third of last year‘s cattle - a lot of them getting ready for bigger shows, getting ready for Beef 2021, but the quality was particularly high this year,” Mr Duff said.

“A couple of judges commented that they hadn’t seen such good quality in a country show for many years.”



After a challenging year for farmers amid the ongoing drought and pandemic, Mr Duff said he was moved to see the community come together and enjoy the show.