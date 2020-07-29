Burnett town ‘overwhelmed’ by Rural Aid’s makeover

GAYNDAH’S MAKEOVER: North Burnett councillors with Rural Aid members at the Gayndah Museum. Picture: Sam Turner

GAYNDAH’S MAKEOVER: North Burnett councillors with Rural Aid members at the Gayndah Museum. Picture: Sam Turner

AFTER telling the Times in March about the postponement of Rural Aid’s trip to Gayndah, Rural Aid CEO John Warlters is glad to finally be back in town.

Their volunteer army arrived in Queensland’s citrus capital this week as part of its 10 towns makeover.

Gayndah and Monto were selected last year as part of the initiative to rejuvenate, and revitalise towns struggling through drought and hardship.

Several members of Rural Aid, along with North Burnett councillors descended on the site of the Gayndah Museum today to admire some of the renovations taking place.

The historical site was decimated after the 2013 floods, leaving the museum in a state of disrepair for sometime.

Synthia Berthelsen, cleans up the local tourist centre in Gayndah in 2013. Picture: Jono Searle

This week, volunteers have been on site painting and providing maintenance to buildings that haven’t been touched since the natural disaster.

“It’s great to finally had this eventuate following coronavirus, with our volunteers getting stuck into jobs around the area,” Mr Warlters said.

“There’s plenty to be done here, and around Australia through our makeovers, and through fodder deliveries to farmers in need.

North Burnett councillors with Rural Aid members outside Gayndah Museum. Picture: Sam Turner

“I’ve been lucky to come to Gayndah in the past in previous roles, and I’ve always known it as a great agricultural area, with welcoming people.”

Former division four councillor John Zahl co-ordinated Gayndah’s Rural Aid submission with council and community members, and recalls the moment they were selected in the company of Rural Aid and council representatives today.

Former councillor John Zahl with NBRC community engagement manager Jason Erbacher and councillor Dael Giddins. Picture: Sam Turner

“To be selected as one of the 10 towns was overwhelming, greatly overwhelming quite frankly,” he said.

“You have a wonderful team here (John Warlters), they’re the greatest people on Earth.

“It’s not just the work being done in town as well, but the work done on farms, and the hay deliveries to farmers.

“We’re an enormously fortunate community, and the people in town acknowledge the support Rural Aid is giving.”

Volunteers have been working around the clock in Gayndah on several key projects, including works at the racecourse, the Girl Guides hut, the bowls clubs, and more.

Monto’s makeover has been slated for August 30 to September 5.