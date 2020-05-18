Burnett towns among most vulnerable to COVID-19

IN THE RED ZONE: A new study conducted by UNSW shows several townships within the South Burnett are in the highest percentile when it comes to areas most at risk of COVID-19 in Australia.

IN THE RED ZONE: A new study conducted by UNSW shows several townships within the South Burnett are in the highest percentile when it comes to areas most at risk of COVID-19 in Australia.

A NEW study from the University of New South Wales has released a map revealing the areas most at risk of COVID-19 in Australia.

The COVID-19 Susceptibility Index ranks every postcode where people are at risk of suffering severe symptoms if they become infected.

The map reveals a number of townships in the South Burnett are in the highest risk score percentile including Nanango, Murgon, Wondai, Proston and Hivesville while the rest of the region is not far behind.

UNSW Business School has partnered with Australian actuarial and strategic analytics consulting firm Finity to map vulnerable populations in Australia who are at severe risk if they contract COVID-19.

Researchers say the results will help make decisions about selectively lifting lockdown or social distancing measures, which will enable a balanced approach to reinvigorating the economy while keeping the population safe.

The COVID-19 Susceptibility Index maps comorbidities (age, cancer, diabetes, cardiovascular disease, obesity and lung disease) and actual known multidimensional characteristics of individuals in households.

The dashboard highlights local postcode ‘red zones’ across Australia – clusters of comorbidity risk factors that may have greater potential for severe illness in the case of an outbreak.

Finity principal and lead researcher Aaron Cutter says initial results indicate regional areas are more susceptible to severe symptoms if COVID-19 is contracted.

“The results are preliminary, but show that while the initial wave of COVID-19 cases was concentrated around capital cities due to population density plus proximity to cruise ships and international airports, these areas have lower proportions of highly susceptible individuals compared to the rest of Australia,” he said.

“The Index reveals that regional areas actually have greater susceptibility – not only because of age, but due to a number of other key characteristics.

“As Australia’s COVID journey matures, this preliminary information can assist attempts to model the pandemic’s development as well as help inform decisions regarding preventive measures.”

In terms of where each South Burnett township falls on the Index, Wondai tops the chart with a risk score percentile of 100, while Hivesville and Nanango are close behind on 99, Proston is ranked at 97 while Murgon, Yarraman and Haden’s scores are all 96.

Comparatively, other South Burnett townships are in a slightly lower risk range with Wooroolin and Mondure receiving a risk score percentile of 87 and Kingaroy is stilling on 76.

The Department of Health has reached out to the research team to use the Index.

UNSW researchers are working hard to help key decision-makers understand the full impacts of the pandemic and implement viable solutions.

Ranked first in the world for risk and actuarial studies, UNSW Business School has a rich history of helping Australian policymakers during times of crisis, such as the recent bushfires. “Ultimately, our work as academics is aimed at contributing to society,” Head of the School of Risk and Actuarial Studies Bernard Wong said.

“A fantastic way of achieving this is by engaging in collaborative partnerships with industry where we can leverage our respective strengths to evaluate problems from diverse viewpoints.”

“This is ably demonstrated in the COVID-19 Susceptibility Index project, where the combination of actuarial modelling techniques and a deep understanding of the underlying sociodemographics have provided insights that can inform Australia’s response to the pandemic and help implement viable solutions.”

Find out more about the COVID-19 Susceptibility Index by following this link or view the map here for yourself.