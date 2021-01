A man has been transported to hospital after rolling his truck on the Burnett Highway. Photo/File

A North Burnett man has been transported to hospital in a stable condition after rolling his truck on the Burnett Highway near Gayndah.

Paramedics were called to the scene in Ginoondan at 8.43am where they treated a male patient for hand injuries.

The man was transported to Gayndah Hospital.