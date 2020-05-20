Burnett volunteer groups to welcome additional funding

One of the community groups to receive some grant funding will be the Taabinga State School P and C committee. Photo: Contributed

A COUPLE of South Burnett community groups will welcome some extra funding this week in light of National Volunteer Week.

Member for Maranoa David Littleproud announced two groups would receive up to $6240 in grants.

“The South Burnett Pantry will make use of $5000 to reimburse fuel expenses of their volunteers, hold first aid training and replace a display fridge,” Mr Littleproud said.

“Volunteers at The South Burnett Pantry play an important role travelling to serve customers, picking up goods and making sure food-aid is available to those in need.

“Taabinga State School P & C does an amazing job in providing breakfast for students who come to school with nothing and I’m glad to see they’ll make use of a $1240 grant to upgrade their operation.

“Volunteers with the P & C will buy utensils and equipment so that they don’t have to use their own and provide breakfast to a great number of students.”

Mr Littleproud said the grants were a token of appreciation to support those who serve the community.

“Volunteers are an integral part of our society, especially during difficult times.

“Their contribution is vital to ensuring that we continue to support those in need and in bringing the community together through thick and thin.”

Across Maranoa, 21 groups received a 2019-20 Volunteer Grant, ranging between $1,000 and $5,000, to better support their volunteers by purchasing small equipment, pay fuel, transport and training costs.

Maranoa received $65,770 in the 2019-20 Volunteer Grant round.

National Volunteer Week runs from May 18-24 and is run by Volunteering Australia.

