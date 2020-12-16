Burnett woman in court after hospitalising woman in punch up

A Cherbourg woman was placed on probation after punching another woman in the head multiple times. Photo/File

A CHERBOURG woman has been placed on probation after a violent attack left another woman in hospital.

On March 24 Aileen Lyn Michelle Dynevor was involved in a fight, where she struck another woman multiple times in the head.

The court heard the victim was speaking to a juvenile person before Dynevor exited a vehicle in Cherbourg yelling at the victim to fight her.

There was subsequently a fight where Dynevor punched the victim in the face causing her to become dizzy.

Dynevor continued to punch the victim multiple times causing several lacerations to her face.

The victim was later taken to hospital where she was treated.

Dynevor pleaded guilty to one charge of assault occasioning bodily harm at Cherbourg Magistrates Court.

Police prosecutor Senior Sergeant Barry Stevens said police reviewed CCTV footage, which he said clearly showed the incident.

“The defendant exited a vehicle and yelled out to the victim to fight her, there was a fight, the pair was interrupted and the fight seized,” Sen Sgt Stevens said.

“The defendant then punched the victim in the face, she was dizzy, she raised her hands to try to protect her face, the defendant punched the victim in the face multiple times without stopping.

“After the defendant stopped, the victim was slouched over, had multiple lacerations to the face, blood was coming down her face and on her jumper.

“On September 11 police spoke with the defendant, she said she remembered the incident assaulting the victim because she was having a go at her brother.”



Dynevor was represented by Alan Korobacz who said he would be submitting for a period of probation.

Magistrate Andrew Sinclair said he took into account the early plea.

“Fortunately for yourself and the person you punched there is no lasting injury,” Magistrate Sinclair said.

“There are a couple of incidents involving violence here in your history and it is likely you would benefit from some community supervision.”

Dynevor was sentenced to 12 months probation and no conviction was recorded.

