Burnett woman to host event about sustainable farming

DREAM TEAM: Husband and wife duo Glenn and Skye Douglass with three of their four children at their farm near the Bunya Mountains. Photo: HighBrit Beef Facebook

AS MANY women across globe plan to attend events in celebration of International Women’s Day on March 8, a South Burnett venue will be hosting their special day.

Skye Douglass from HighBrit Beef will be bringing her knowledge to the Kingaroy Library on March 5 as part of a special talk to share her knowledge with the community.

Councillor Danita Potter said her appearance as a guest speaker in the region will be one not to miss out on.

“Skye will be talking about owning a local farm, supporting the community with their product and how the drought has affected them recently,” Cr Potter said.

“She is a huge ambassador for sustainability and being environmentally aware.

“Plus, Skye is involved with numerous community groups that assist both farmers and families.”

Mrs Douglass runs her business with husband, Glenn, and the couple have four children.

She is a fourth generation pasturalist with their property located at the foothills of the Bunya Mountains.

Books are essential to attend the event.

For further information or to register for the talk, contact the Kingaroy Library on 0741899256.