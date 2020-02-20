Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
DREAM TEAM: Husband and wife duo Glenn and Skye Douglass with three of their four children at their farm near the Bunya Mountains. Photo: HighBrit Beef Facebook
DREAM TEAM: Husband and wife duo Glenn and Skye Douglass with three of their four children at their farm near the Bunya Mountains. Photo: HighBrit Beef Facebook
Whats On

Burnett woman to host event about sustainable farming

Laura Blackmore
20th Feb 2020 4:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AS MANY women across globe plan to attend events in celebration of International Women’s Day on March 8, a South Burnett venue will be hosting their special day.

Skye Douglass from HighBrit Beef will be bringing her knowledge to the Kingaroy Library on March 5 as part of a special talk to share her knowledge with the community.

Councillor Danita Potter said her appearance as a guest speaker in the region will be one not to miss out on.

“Skye will be talking about owning a local farm, supporting the community with their product and how the drought has affected them recently,” Cr Potter said.

“She is a huge ambassador for sustainability and being environmentally aware.

“Plus, Skye is involved with numerous community groups that assist both farmers and families.”

Mrs Douglass runs her business with husband, Glenn, and the couple have four children.

She is a fourth generation pasturalist with their property located at the foothills of the Bunya Mountains.

Books are essential to attend the event.

For further information or to register for the talk, contact the Kingaroy Library on 0741899256.

highbrit beef international women's day kingaroy library kingaroy whats on south burnett whats on whats on south burnett
South Burnett

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Man lashes out at police, charged with serious assault

        premium_icon Man lashes out at police, charged with serious assault

        Crime A 33-year-old man turned violent after police attended a Kingaroy address

        Grants to help celebrate Small Business Month

        premium_icon Grants to help celebrate Small Business Month

        Business South Burnett’s small businesses invited to apply for State Government funds to...

        Life in the fast lane

        premium_icon Life in the fast lane

        Motor Sports A South Burnett motorcycle speedway racer has made the decision to travel to...

        Man airlifted after being trapped in car

        premium_icon Man airlifted after being trapped in car

        News The South Burnett rescue team found the car after midnight.