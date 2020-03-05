BURNETT’S BEST: Help us uncover our region’s finest

BURNETT'S BEST: Teacher Mrs McCarthy, tradie Ryan Frohloff, Murgon Coffee Bar's Helen and Shaun Walker and the BaconFest committee. (Photos: File)

BURNETT'S BEST: Teacher Mrs McCarthy, tradie Ryan Frohloff, Murgon Coffee Bar's Helen and Shaun Walker and the BaconFest committee. (Photos: File)

THE South Burnett is home to an amazing array of businesses, trades, people and events – some of these are new and some have been around for decades.

The South Burnett Times wants to find the best of the best across the region, as voted by our readers.

We are bringing back our ‘best of the best across the South Burnett’ series, starting next week.

You may remember our search for the best coffee, best teacher and best community group.

Now our readers will get the chance to champion more businesses, groups and individuals who deserve to be recognised for all their hard work.

Each Monday night, we will put a question to our Facebook followers, for example:

‘We’re on the hunt for the South Burnett’s best coffee, and we want to hear from you!’

Readers are encouraged to nominate their favourite business, person or event and react to comments as a way of supporting that nomination.

The South Burnett Times will tally up the nominations on a Wednesday, with nominations closing at 9am.

A journalist will then compile an article with the list of 10 nominees and create a poll that people can vote in. This poll will run until 9am on Friday.

Whether it’s the best local hairdresser, the best cafe to grab a coffee or the best mechanic to see when you have car troubles – you will have an opportunity to put the spotlight on great locals.

The winner will be announced soon after that, with that winner to appear in the next edition of our newspaper, on our website and on Facebook.

Help us uncover the best of the Burnett!