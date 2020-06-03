Burnett’s safety status changes in light of virus

NEW LEADERS: Chair of the LDMG Cr Roz Frohloff and Deputy Chair of the LDMG Danita Potter took over their new roles this year and are attending fortnightly meetings as part of the group’s action plan for tackle coronavirus. Photo: Jessica McGrath

THE status for coronavirus in the South Burnett has been reduced back to ‘Alert’ after the Local Disaster Management Group held its fortnightly meeting.

On Tuesday, June 2 the group discussed the region’s position, where it reviewed the accelerated introduction of Stage Two of the Queensland Government’s Roadmap to Recovery, and elected to have the additional relaxation of restrictions.

South Burnett LDMG chair and councillor Roz Frohloff said, as a result of the amendment to restrictions, the group had resolved to scale down its operations and reduce its status back to ‘Alert’.

“Key agencies within the LDMG will continue to meet on a regular basis to ensure that the group remains aware and prepared should there be any further cases of coronavirus within the South Burnett,” Cr Frohloff said.

“In addition, the Human and Social and Economic sub group will remain engaged, with the LDMG to officially move to ‘Lean Forward’, and continue to assist with the coordination and communications for community recovery as required.”

The group acknowledged, like all businesses, that agencies had now commenced a path to recovery transition and would look to return all services as soon as possible in line with the chief health officer’s protocols and limitations.

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank all of the agencies involved with this latest LDMG operation, and in particular, thank the community for their patience and cooperation during these trying times.”

Cr Frohloff said members of the community were still encouraged to keep informed on the latest coronavirus health advice.

For further information, visit www.health.qld.gov.au, phone 13 HEALTH (13 43 25 84) or visit council’s website www.southburnett.qld.gov.au or council’s Facebook page for further information.