Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
NEW LEADERS: Chair of the LDMG Cr Roz Frohloff and Deputy Chair of the LDMG Danita Potter took over their new roles this year and are attending fortnightly meetings as part of the group’s action plan for tackle coronavirus. Photo: Jessica McGrath
NEW LEADERS: Chair of the LDMG Cr Roz Frohloff and Deputy Chair of the LDMG Danita Potter took over their new roles this year and are attending fortnightly meetings as part of the group’s action plan for tackle coronavirus. Photo: Jessica McGrath
Council News

Burnett’s safety status changes in light of virus

Laura Blackmore
3rd Jun 2020 4:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE status for coronavirus in the South Burnett has been reduced back to ‘Alert’ after the Local Disaster Management Group held its fortnightly meeting.

On Tuesday, June 2 the group discussed the region’s position, where it reviewed the accelerated introduction of Stage Two of the Queensland Government’s Roadmap to Recovery, and elected to have the additional relaxation of restrictions.

South Burnett LDMG chair and councillor Roz Frohloff said, as a result of the amendment to restrictions, the group had resolved to scale down its operations and reduce its status back to ‘Alert’.

“Key agencies within the LDMG will continue to meet on a regular basis to ensure that the group remains aware and prepared should there be any further cases of coronavirus within the South Burnett,” Cr Frohloff said.

“In addition, the Human and Social and Economic sub group will remain engaged, with the LDMG to officially move to ‘Lean Forward’, and continue to assist with the coordination and communications for community recovery as required.”

The group acknowledged, like all businesses, that agencies had now commenced a path to recovery transition and would look to return all services as soon as possible in line with the chief health officer’s protocols and limitations.

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank all of the agencies involved with this latest LDMG operation, and in particular, thank the community for their patience and cooperation during these trying times.”

Cr Frohloff said members of the community were still encouraged to keep informed on the latest coronavirus health advice.

For further information, visit www.health.qld.gov.au, phone 13 HEALTH (13 43 25 84) or visit council’s website www.southburnett.qld.gov.au or council’s Facebook page for further information.

coronavirus south burnett councillor roz frohloff south burnett council south burnett ldmg
South Burnett

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Police test for drugs and alcohol after serious rollover

        premium_icon Police test for drugs and alcohol after serious rollover

        News THE man was trapped in the wreckage and had to be extracted by the jaws of life.

        PHOTOS: Taabinga’s little chickens celebrate reading

        premium_icon PHOTOS: Taabinga’s little chickens celebrate reading

        News Taabinga State School Prep students were treated to a lively storytelling of...

        Drivers finally have chance to get on road amid virus

        premium_icon Drivers finally have chance to get on road amid virus

        News Department announces good news for drivers who had to postpone their tests due to...

        Man charged with serious assaulting cops with rocks

        premium_icon Man charged with serious assaulting cops with rocks

        Crime Two Burnett men have allegedly come to blows with police, with one now charged.