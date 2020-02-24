Burnett’s strongest put to the test

NINETEEN competitors from across the South Burnett region registered for the first powerlifting competition at Conquer Fitness Gym in Kingaroy on Saturday.

The day featured three categories including a squat, dead lift and bench press with competitors selecting their own weight with three attempts at each.

Gym owner Christian Sutton said the event had been well received among the weightlifting community, and the day was a complete success.

“We were lucky enough to have judges flown in from the Sunshine Coast to assist us on the day as well as a team of staff and volunteers who made sure everything ran smoothly,” Sutton said.

“There was a great atmosphere, lots of support for the participants from family, friends and staff.

“The competitors all tried their best and the event overall was a blast and we look forward to planning our next one, whatever that may be.”

BIG LIFT: Kingaroy local Chris Morton with a huge 200kg squat. (Picture: Tristan Evert).

Kingaroy’s Ben Bouchereau has competed in several power lifting events in the past and said it was good to now have a competition in the region.

“It’s a good idea and it’s a good thing for the region,” Bouchereau said.

“Hopefully the event will bring out all the strong people in the region.”

Another Kingaroy competitor, Chris Morton, said he was happy to achieve his target weight.

“This is my first powerlifting competition and it seems like a really well-run event that anyone can get involved in,” Morton said.

“I had a goal in mind to squat 200kg today and I managed to get that, so I am pretty happy with myself.

“There is a lot of support towards competitors and there is a good sense of community.”

The winners for the day were Lachlan Matthew who took out the men’s with a total lift of 677.50kg.

Jordanna Oslen-Packer took out the women’s, lifting 300kg across the three lifts and Jesse Hebblewhite took out the NDIS category with a 207.5kg total lift.